Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1219 E BLUEBELL Lane

1219 East Bluebell Lane · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1219 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Level, Ground Floor Patio Home. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Soccer Field, and large park located just outside your patio. Fantastic patio home is centrally located in North Tempe. With ASU, the Phoenix Zoo, Old Town Scottsdale, and multiple Spring Training facilities all within a few miles you will never run out of places to explore. Scenic walking trails are right out your door. ~~ Short term, fully furnished vacation rental / corporate rental. Seasonal pricing applies. Cable TV & WiFi Internet Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have any available units?
1219 E BLUEBELL Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have?
Some of 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1219 E BLUEBELL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane offer parking?
No, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane has a pool.
Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have accessible units?
No, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 E BLUEBELL Lane has units with dishwashers.
