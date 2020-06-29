All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

1218 W 10TH Street

1218 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 West 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
$0.00 DEPOSIT SPECIAL!! This 3BR home is designed for to be easy & cost effective to maintain from the polished concrete floors to the solar panels that keep your electricity bills manageable year round! Beautiful Arizona Room & diving pool**OWNER will add 4th BR for additional $150/month rent***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2256.00- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats Accepted*** Tenant will be responsible for an additional $100 pool maintenance charge and $100 Solar Panel charge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 W 10TH Street have any available units?
1218 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 1218 W 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 W 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1218 W 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1218 W 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 W 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 1218 W 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 W 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 W 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1218 W 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 1218 W 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 W 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 W 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 W 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
