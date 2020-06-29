1218 W 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

$0.00 DEPOSIT SPECIAL!! This 3BR home is designed for to be easy & cost effective to maintain from the polished concrete floors to the solar panels that keep your electricity bills manageable year round! Beautiful Arizona Room & diving pool**OWNER will add 4th BR for additional $150/month rent***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2256.00- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats Accepted*** Tenant will be responsible for an additional $100 pool maintenance charge and $100 Solar Panel charge