All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1211 East Todd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1211 East Todd Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 East Todd Drive

1211 East Todd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1211 East Todd Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Galleria

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Property Occupied through February 2019***

**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home!**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2cPewtnHCdc

Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with a Private Sparkling Pool in the heart of Tempe! Home comes with a SOLAR SYSTEM, which will drastically reduce your electric bills!! Conveniently located off of Rural & Elliot! Just a short walk to Kyrene school! Home is very well maintained. Entry way from master bedroom to back yard. Bright open kitchen also leads to over 10,000 sq. ft yard with a beautiful private sparkling pool and still more than enough yard for fun. Yard has large grassy play area, shade tree and organic garden which backs up to 11 acre Tempe Park. All of this - plus a location close to freeways, public transportation, schools and downtown Tempe. All Appliances Included! Pool & Landscape Service Included!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 East Todd Drive have any available units?
1211 East Todd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1211 East Todd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 East Todd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 East Todd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 East Todd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive offer parking?
No, 1211 East Todd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 East Todd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1211 East Todd Drive has a pool.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 East Todd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 East Todd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 East Todd Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 East Todd Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College