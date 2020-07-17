1211 East Todd Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Property Occupied through February 2019***



**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home!**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2cPewtnHCdc



Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with a Private Sparkling Pool in the heart of Tempe! Home comes with a SOLAR SYSTEM, which will drastically reduce your electric bills!! Conveniently located off of Rural & Elliot! Just a short walk to Kyrene school! Home is very well maintained. Entry way from master bedroom to back yard. Bright open kitchen also leads to over 10,000 sq. ft yard with a beautiful private sparkling pool and still more than enough yard for fun. Yard has large grassy play area, shade tree and organic garden which backs up to 11 acre Tempe Park. All of this - plus a location close to freeways, public transportation, schools and downtown Tempe. All Appliances Included! Pool & Landscape Service Included!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.