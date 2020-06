Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool sauna

Lovely single story home centrally located in Tempe Arizona. Vaulted ceilings and upgraded travertine/granite floors through-out. Updated kitchen features concrete slab counters and island with stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with three rooms on one side and additional large room split from the rest. Large Arizona room with slate floors. All bathrooms are updated. Operational sauna. Large indoor laundry room with plenty of storage. Quarter of an acre lot with NO HOA! Lush grass, leafy trees huge pool. RV Gate with enough room to park a small boat or trailer with access from the alley. Nice outdoor seating area with pavers. Must see to truly appreciate.