Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:50 AM

1117 W 9TH Street

1117 West 9th Street · (602) 526-5305
Location

1117 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2622 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom PLUS huge basement with its own bathroom, wet bar and separate entrance. ALSO den/office space, along with a sparkling private pool and sun room. Kitchen completely updated with stainless appliances. Modern backsplash, countertops, & paint colors. Inside Washer/Dryer included. Landscaping, pool maintenance included. Minutes from 202, 101, 10, 60 freeways, Sky Harbor Airport. Minutes to all of the fun near Tempe Town Lake & Beach Park, Kiwanis Park, Zoo, Botanical Garden, ASU & Mill Ave. Schedule to see soon, this won't last long. Available August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 W 9TH Street have any available units?
1117 W 9TH Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 W 9TH Street have?
Some of 1117 W 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 W 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 W 9TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 W 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 W 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1117 W 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 W 9TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1117 W 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 W 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 W 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1117 W 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 1117 W 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 W 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 W 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 W 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
