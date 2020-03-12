1117 W 9TH Street

Amenities

Gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom PLUS huge basement with its own bathroom, wet bar and separate entrance. ALSO den/office space, along with a sparkling private pool and sun room. Kitchen completely updated with stainless appliances. Modern backsplash, countertops, & paint colors. Inside Washer/Dryer included. Landscaping, pool maintenance included. Minutes from 202, 101, 10, 60 freeways, Sky Harbor Airport. Minutes to all of the fun near Tempe Town Lake & Beach Park, Kiwanis Park, Zoo, Botanical Garden, ASU & Mill Ave. Schedule to see soon, this won't last long. Available August 2020.