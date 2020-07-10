All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014

1111 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1111 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Over 1100 sq ft, fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo corporate housing. Modern, urban living, designed by internationally renowned architect Will Bruder. Interested call. Rate depending on duration.

Centrally located. Rate includes utilities, cable TV, Wi-Fi, linens, dishes, hair dryers, & more.

LARGE TWO BEDROOM split floor plan. Both with queen size beds and walk-in closets. A working desk in the master bedroom is an asset for business travelers. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms add to your comfort. Hair dryers are in both bathrooms.

LIVING AREA
Spacious living area with comfy large sofa and love seat; dinning table and chairs. From the balcony, enjoy the perfect winter weather or watch the fireworks in July. A fully equipped kitchen has refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, flatware, pots and pans. Cable TV and FREE wireless keeps you connected.

LAUNDRY ROOM
Off front hall is laundry room with washer, dryer, ironing board and iron.

AMENITIES
Pool, spa and barbecue area complete this small condominium development.

PARKING
Designated underground garage parking for two vehicles.

LOCATION
Convenient freeway access. Major cross streets University and Mill. Less than 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. One mile south of the 202, under three miles to Interstate 10, the 101 and 60 freeways, all providing quick access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and Gilbert.

Walk to Arizona State University campus; Mill Avenue shopping, restaurants and nightlife; performances at Gammage Auditorium; events at Sun Devil Stadium, concerts at Rio Salado Beach Park. A short drive takes you boutique shops, discount malls, theatres, and golf courses; attend baseball, basketball or football games; go horseback riding, kayaking, or cycling; explore old town Scottsdale; or see the Suns play in downtown Phoenix. Planning to see the Cardinals play in Glendales University of Phoenix Stadium, just hop on the freeway. Whether you relax or are on the go, this central location puts everything within easy reach.

This property has been featured in ASUs School of Architecture classes for its unique urban design.

I invite you to enjoy your home away from home at my spacious, convenient retreat during your stay in Arizona.

CONTACT INFO
Call or email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have any available units?
1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have?
Some of 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 offers parking.
Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 has a pool.
Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have accessible units?
No, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College