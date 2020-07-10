1111 W. University Dr. Unit: 2014

Amenities

Over 1100 sq ft, fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo corporate housing. Modern, urban living, designed by internationally renowned architect Will Bruder. Interested call. Rate depending on duration.



Centrally located. Rate includes utilities, cable TV, Wi-Fi, linens, dishes, hair dryers, & more.



LARGE TWO BEDROOM split floor plan. Both with queen size beds and walk-in closets. A working desk in the master bedroom is an asset for business travelers. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms add to your comfort. Hair dryers are in both bathrooms.



LIVING AREA

Spacious living area with comfy large sofa and love seat; dinning table and chairs. From the balcony, enjoy the perfect winter weather or watch the fireworks in July. A fully equipped kitchen has refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, flatware, pots and pans. Cable TV and FREE wireless keeps you connected.



LAUNDRY ROOM

Off front hall is laundry room with washer, dryer, ironing board and iron.



AMENITIES

Pool, spa and barbecue area complete this small condominium development.



PARKING

Designated underground garage parking for two vehicles.



LOCATION

Convenient freeway access. Major cross streets University and Mill. Less than 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. One mile south of the 202, under three miles to Interstate 10, the 101 and 60 freeways, all providing quick access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and Gilbert.



Walk to Arizona State University campus; Mill Avenue shopping, restaurants and nightlife; performances at Gammage Auditorium; events at Sun Devil Stadium, concerts at Rio Salado Beach Park. A short drive takes you boutique shops, discount malls, theatres, and golf courses; attend baseball, basketball or football games; go horseback riding, kayaking, or cycling; explore old town Scottsdale; or see the Suns play in downtown Phoenix. Planning to see the Cardinals play in Glendales University of Phoenix Stadium, just hop on the freeway. Whether you relax or are on the go, this central location puts everything within easy reach.



This property has been featured in ASUs School of Architecture classes for its unique urban design.



I invite you to enjoy your home away from home at my spacious, convenient retreat during your stay in Arizona.



CONTACT INFO

Call or email