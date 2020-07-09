All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

1047 E. Alameda Dr.

1047 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1047 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85d01dd03a ----
Large 3 bedroom home in Tempe is just what your looking for. Large den/office area just off of living room. New carpet and paint through out. Nice size yard with oversized gate. Sorry NO pets Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have any available units?
1047 E. Alameda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1047 E. Alameda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 E. Alameda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 E. Alameda Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. offer parking?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have a pool?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 E. Alameda Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 E. Alameda Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

