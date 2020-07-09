1047 E. Alameda Dr.

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85d01dd03a ----

Large 3 bedroom home in Tempe is just what your looking for. Large den/office area just off of living room. New carpet and paint through out. Nice size yard with oversized gate. Sorry NO pets Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.