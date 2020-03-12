All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:19 AM

1033 E HERMOSA Drive

1033 East Hermosa Drive · (602) 751-1721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1033 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is in an excellent Tempe location just 2 miles from ASU and close to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home sits on an oversized lot a refreshing diving pool in the backyard and pool and landscaping service included with the monthly rent. Open, spacious floor plan with two-tone paint, neutral tile in main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features white appliances and a pantry. Bathrooms have been upgraded with tile vanities and tile surround shower/tub. One secondary bedroom has built-in desk space, one has french doors and one has 2 closets. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer included. Backyard features covered patio and an RV gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
1033 E HERMOSA Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 1033 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1033 E HERMOSA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
