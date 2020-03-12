1033 E HERMOSA Drive

Amenities

This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is in an excellent Tempe location just 2 miles from ASU and close to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home sits on an oversized lot a refreshing diving pool in the backyard and pool and landscaping service included with the monthly rent. Open, spacious floor plan with two-tone paint, neutral tile in main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features white appliances and a pantry. Bathrooms have been upgraded with tile vanities and tile surround shower/tub. One secondary bedroom has built-in desk space, one has french doors and one has 2 closets. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer included. Backyard features covered patio and an RV gate!