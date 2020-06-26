All apartments in Tempe
1032 E. Alameda Dr.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1032 E. Alameda Dr.

1032 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1032 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice ALL TILE 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 separate living areas and W/D included! - COMING SOON! Very nice ALL TILE 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 separate living areas and W/D included. Walking distance to schools, bus line and shopping. In between I-60 and the ASU campus. Private yard and lovely half-circle driveway. NO PETS

Fees:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4897008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have any available units?
1032 E. Alameda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1032 E. Alameda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1032 E. Alameda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 E. Alameda Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. offer parking?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have a pool?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 E. Alameda Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 E. Alameda Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
