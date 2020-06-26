1032 E. Alameda Dr.

Amenities

Very nice ALL TILE 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 separate living areas and W/D included! - COMING SOON! Very nice ALL TILE 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 separate living areas and W/D included. Walking distance to schools, bus line and shopping. In between I-60 and the ASU campus. Private yard and lovely half-circle driveway. NO PETS



Fees:

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4897008)