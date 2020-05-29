All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1025 E Manhatton Dr

1025 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

1025 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1025 E Manhatton Dr Available 08/10/20 5 BEDROOM FOR ASU FALL, DIVING POOL, REMODELED - 1025 E Manhatton - 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Oversized 2 Car garage with a Diving Pool! Newly Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets, New Tile Floors in 2013, two bedrooms downstairs with one oversized bedroom, all appliances included, lots of parking in driveway with RV gate. Granite Counters! Remodeled 2012! Rent includes pool and Landscape Service!

Weekly pool service included, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be in tour format. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Holding a property

Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account
1. The individual who is going to pay $500 holding deposit to apply online to home at www.krkrealty.com and pay $40 application fee
2. If the home is not on website please send name and email to Admin@KrkRealty.com
3. Once application is received a link will be sent to pay the $500 fee.
When deposit is received you will have 48 hours to have all applications to be received
If your application is approved, you will receive lease agreement to e-sign
1. You will have 7 days to review, sign and deposit the remaining security deposit due
2. Security deposit is equal to one months rent ($250 is a non-refundable processing fee, the balance is refundable based on the condition of the home at time of move out)

Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

(RLNE5671236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

