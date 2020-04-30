1020 E CONCORDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from ASU! Large formal living room can double as a great entertainment room for pool table. Tile, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts newer kitchen cabinets with large breakfast bar/island. All stainless steel appliances included. Open kitchen and family room area has lots of natural lighting. Large back yard has lush green grass and large paved area which is great for BBQ's, children's playground or playing catch with your pet. Master bath has tiled walk in shower and hall bath has tiled shower/tub combo. Home comes with a water softener. Home also includes monthly security alarm service and landscaping. Minutes from ASU, dining, shopping and entertainment. Close to Loop 202, I-60, I-10 and light rail. Near Tempe Marketplace and Arizo Arizona Mills mall. Be at the center of it all in this great Tempe home!