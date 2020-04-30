All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

1020 E CONCORDA Drive

1020 East Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 East Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from ASU! Large formal living room can double as a great entertainment room for pool table. Tile, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts newer kitchen cabinets with large breakfast bar/island. All stainless steel appliances included. Open kitchen and family room area has lots of natural lighting. Large back yard has lush green grass and large paved area which is great for BBQ's, children's playground or playing catch with your pet. Master bath has tiled walk in shower and hall bath has tiled shower/tub combo. Home comes with a water softener. Home also includes monthly security alarm service and landscaping. Minutes from ASU, dining, shopping and entertainment. Close to Loop 202, I-60, I-10 and light rail. Near Tempe Marketplace and Arizo Arizona Mills mall. Be at the center of it all in this great Tempe home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have any available units?
1020 E CONCORDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have?
Some of 1020 E CONCORDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E CONCORDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E CONCORDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E CONCORDA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E CONCORDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 E CONCORDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
