All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17682 W Cavedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17682 W Cavedale Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

17682 W Cavedale Drive

17682 West Cavedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17682 West Cavedale Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the fenced backyard is complete with a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout, recessed lighting throughout, and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and coordinating appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have any available units?
17682 W Cavedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have?
Some of 17682 W Cavedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17682 W Cavedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17682 W Cavedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17682 W Cavedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17682 W Cavedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17682 W Cavedale Drive offers parking.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17682 W Cavedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have a pool?
No, 17682 W Cavedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 17682 W Cavedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17682 W Cavedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17682 W Cavedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17682 W Cavedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College