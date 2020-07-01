17682 W Cavedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the fenced backyard is complete with a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout, recessed lighting throughout, and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and coordinating appliances.