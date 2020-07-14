Promenade at Grand

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit:

fee: $300

limit: 2

rent: $30

restrictions: Pets Allowed without Deposit: Small birds, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs and fish aquariums that are five (5) gallons or less do not require an additional deposit. Note: Deposits are required on large birds including but not limited to parrots, cockatiels, sun conures, or other birds often let out of cages; Restricted Pets: The following pets are not authorized at The Village at Cottage Park: No Snakes, Lizards, Sugar Gliders, Flying Squirrels, Chinchillas, Ferrets, reptiles, amphibians, rodents or venomous animals of any kind.

Dogs restrictions: Dog Policy: One (1) large dog or two (2) dogs weighing a combined weight of 100 lbs or less per apartment; Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Olde English Bulldog, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Dalmatian or any mix of these breeds.