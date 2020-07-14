Promenade at Grand

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51.10 Per applicant
Deposit: $250+
Move-in Fees: $200 admin, security deposit, prorate rent, prorate utilities. (next month's rent/utilities may be required depending on move-in date)
Additional: No rental insurance required.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pets Allowed without Deposit: Small birds, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs and fish aquariums that are five (5) gallons or less do not require an additional deposit. Note: Deposits are required on large birds including but not limited to parrots, cockatiels, sun conures, or other birds often let out of cages; Restricted Pets: The following pets are not authorized at The Village at Cottage Park: No Snakes, Lizards, Sugar Gliders, Flying Squirrels, Chinchillas, Ferrets, reptiles, amphibians, rodents or venomous animals of any kind.
Dogs
restrictions: Dog Policy: One (1) large dog or two (2) dogs weighing a combined weight of 100 lbs or less per apartment; Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Olde English Bulldog, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Dalmatian or any mix of these breeds.
Cats
restrictions: Cat Policy: Two (2) cats or one (1) cat and one (1) dog.
Parking Details: Free parking though-out the community, however, we offer VIP parking designated specifically for your home for $15/month. No limit to how many you could have. Anyone else that parks there will automatically get towed.