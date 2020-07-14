All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like Promenade at Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
Promenade at Grand
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:39 AM

Promenade at Grand

17927 N Parkview Pl · (707) 505-8154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19102 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Promenade at Grand in Surprise, AZ, where we offer luxury apartments for rent and a selection of great amenities unmatched by any other apartment community near Phoenix. Call the most talented management staff today to schedule a tour of our beautiful community. Our Surprise, AZ apartments are leasing quickly, so don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51.10 Per applicant
Deposit: $250+
Move-in Fees: $200 admin, security deposit, prorate rent, prorate utilities. (next month's rent/utilities may be required depending on move-in date)
Additional: No rental insurance required.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pets Allowed without Deposit: Small birds, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs and fish aquariums that are five (5) gallons or less do not require an additional deposit. Note: Deposits are required on large birds including but not limited to parrots, cockatiels, sun conures, or other birds often let out of cages; Restricted Pets: The following pets are not authorized at The Village at Cottage Park: No Snakes, Lizards, Sugar Gliders, Flying Squirrels, Chinchillas, Ferrets, reptiles, amphibians, rodents or venomous animals of any kind.
Dogs
restrictions: Dog Policy: One (1) large dog or two (2) dogs weighing a combined weight of 100 lbs or less per apartment; Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Olde English Bulldog, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Dalmatian or any mix of these breeds.
Cats
restrictions: Cat Policy: Two (2) cats or one (1) cat and one (1) dog.
Parking Details: Free parking though-out the community, however, we offer VIP parking designated specifically for your home for $15/month. No limit to how many you could have. Anyone else that parks there will automatically get towed.
Storage Details: Every home comes with a spacious storage unit that is connected to their patio with shelving already installed inside.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Grand have any available units?
Promenade at Grand has 2 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Promenade at Grand have?
Some of Promenade at Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Grand is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Grand offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Grand offers parking.
Does Promenade at Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Grand have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Grand has a pool.
Does Promenade at Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Promenade at Grand has accessible units.
Does Promenade at Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Promenade at Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Promenade at Grand has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Promenade at Grand?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity