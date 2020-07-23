17599 W BRIDGER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open concept kitchen, living room & dining room with a den/office off the living room.The kitchen has all black appliances and the bottom kitchen cabinets have pull out shelves. There is a split master bedroom with a large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate tub and shower. There is tile and carpet in all the right places and the dual pane windows have updated blinds. The yard is low maintenance and there is a nice covered patio in the back yard. This is a must see!!! No Pets.