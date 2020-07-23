All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17599 W BRIDGER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17599 W BRIDGER Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:56 PM

17599 W BRIDGER Street

17599 West Bridger Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17599 West Bridger Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open concept kitchen, living room & dining room with a den/office off the living room.The kitchen has all black appliances and the bottom kitchen cabinets have pull out shelves. There is a split master bedroom with a large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate tub and shower. There is tile and carpet in all the right places and the dual pane windows have updated blinds. The yard is low maintenance and there is a nice covered patio in the back yard. This is a must see!!! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have any available units?
17599 W BRIDGER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have?
Some of 17599 W BRIDGER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17599 W BRIDGER Street currently offering any rent specials?
17599 W BRIDGER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17599 W BRIDGER Street pet-friendly?
No, 17599 W BRIDGER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street offer parking?
Yes, 17599 W BRIDGER Street offers parking.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17599 W BRIDGER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have a pool?
No, 17599 W BRIDGER Street does not have a pool.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have accessible units?
No, 17599 W BRIDGER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17599 W BRIDGER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17599 W BRIDGER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17599 W BRIDGER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College