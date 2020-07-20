All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17494 W Banff Ln

17494 W Banff Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17494 W Banff Ln, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This is a very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home all ready for the new tenant. Downstairs there is a formal living room, family room, kitchen with corian counters and half bath. Upstairs find the master bedroom, master bath with double sinks, laundry room and 3 other bedrooms. One bedroom is set up to be an office with built in cabinets. This home was just painted and all new flooring installed. Back yard has grass and covered patio. This is a great place to call home. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are available but not warranted by owner or property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17494 W Banff Ln have any available units?
17494 W Banff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17494 W Banff Ln have?
Some of 17494 W Banff Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17494 W Banff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17494 W Banff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17494 W Banff Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17494 W Banff Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17494 W Banff Ln offers parking.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17494 W Banff Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln have a pool?
No, 17494 W Banff Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln have accessible units?
No, 17494 W Banff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17494 W Banff Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17494 W Banff Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17494 W Banff Ln has units with air conditioning.
