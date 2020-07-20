17494 W Banff Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This is a very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home all ready for the new tenant. Downstairs there is a formal living room, family room, kitchen with corian counters and half bath. Upstairs find the master bedroom, master bath with double sinks, laundry room and 3 other bedrooms. One bedroom is set up to be an office with built in cabinets. This home was just painted and all new flooring installed. Back yard has grass and covered patio. This is a great place to call home. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are available but not warranted by owner or property management company.