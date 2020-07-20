17420 W MANDALAY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Welcome to the desirable Community of Sierra Montana! Spacious, open floor plan home with great curb appeal! Move-in ready! Eat-in kitchen features breakfast bar, white appliances, wood cabinetry, bright and cheery dining area. Plush neutral carpet & tile flooring. Large bedrooms with plenty of closets. The backyard has a covered patio and is very low maintenance. Wonderful Community Playground. Close to Shopping, Dining, & more. *** $200 non refundable admin. fee included in security deposit** Home has W&D but owner will not repair.