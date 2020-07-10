17041 W Rimrock St

Amenities
This home has just been freshly painted all throughout in warm and neutral two-tone paint, in addition to brand new carpet with wood-like flooring throughout the common areas. The downstairs boasts a great open floor plan with the living room flowing naturally into the large kitchen with an island, granite counters, large pantry and all appliances included. Upstairs, you'll find a cozy loft area, laundry room with a full size washer/dryer, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Finally, the backyard boasts plenty of space and a covered patio. This home is in a quiet corner of a great community, making more peaceful and relaxing living!
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1.7% monthly admin fee
2.2% TPT
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
