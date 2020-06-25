16426 N 171st Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

***Available July 6, 2020*** No Short-Term Leasing. Do Not Disturb Tenants. Pet Friendly!

This lovely single level home is around the corner from walking paths and a sand volleyball court. Home offers a Grand Entry, you will notice the tile floors set on diagonal. Carpeted bedrooms & living room. Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Plantation shutters on all windows. Secondary bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath. Other bedroom has third bath located right next to door. Master bath is wonderful, with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, private toilet. Large walk-in closet in master. This is a very special home, a must see! Hurry and RESERVE it!