Surprise, AZ
16426 N 171st Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

16426 N 171st Dr

16426 North 171st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16426 North 171st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
***Available July 6, 2020*** No Short-Term Leasing. Do Not Disturb Tenants. Pet Friendly!
This lovely single level home is around the corner from walking paths and a sand volleyball court. Home offers a Grand Entry, you will notice the tile floors set on diagonal. Carpeted bedrooms & living room. Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Plantation shutters on all windows. Secondary bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath. Other bedroom has third bath located right next to door. Master bath is wonderful, with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, private toilet. Large walk-in closet in master. This is a very special home, a must see! Hurry and RESERVE it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16426 N 171st Dr have any available units?
16426 N 171st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16426 N 171st Dr have?
Some of 16426 N 171st Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16426 N 171st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16426 N 171st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16426 N 171st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16426 N 171st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr offer parking?
No, 16426 N 171st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16426 N 171st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr have a pool?
No, 16426 N 171st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr have accessible units?
No, 16426 N 171st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16426 N 171st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16426 N 171st Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16426 N 171st Dr has units with air conditioning.
