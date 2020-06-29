All apartments in Surprise
16259 W. Maui Ln.

16259 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16259 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Amenities

Move in ready 3 bedroom Surprise home with brand new wood style tile flooring! Open great room floor-plan with spacious kitchen that includes all appliances and a pantry. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Beautiful private backyard with covered patio and grass lawn. Ready for immediate move in!! SMALL DOGS UNDER 35 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have any available units?
16259 W. Maui Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16259 W. Maui Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
16259 W. Maui Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16259 W. Maui Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16259 W. Maui Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. offer parking?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have a pool?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have accessible units?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16259 W. Maui Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16259 W. Maui Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
