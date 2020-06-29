16259 W. Maui Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 3 bedroom Surprise home with brand new wood style tile flooring! Open great room floor-plan with spacious kitchen that includes all appliances and a pantry. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Beautiful private backyard with covered patio and grass lawn. Ready for immediate move in!! SMALL DOGS UNDER 35 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.