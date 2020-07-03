All apartments in Surprise
16023 W CLINTON Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

16023 W CLINTON Street

16023 West Cliton Street · No Longer Available
Location

16023 West Cliton Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE HOME IN GREER RANCH, WITH A 2.5 CAR GARAGE! Check out this awesome floor plan. Master suite, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and 2nd bathroom are located upstairs. Lower level full bath plus den with french doors which could easily serve as 4th bedroom, perfect for guest quarters orin law suite.Laundry is conveniently located on the lower level as well. Eat in Kitchen features tile backsplash w/ breakfast bar and large walk in pantry. Both living and family room are included, allowing for plenty of space for entertaining. Tile and Carpet in all the right areas. Master has dual sinks, separate shower and tub and nice size walk in closet. The backyard offers easy to care for landscaping, plus a large barbeque area and extended covered patio, perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have any available units?
16023 W CLINTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16023 W CLINTON Street have?
Some of 16023 W CLINTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16023 W CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16023 W CLINTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 W CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 16023 W CLINTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 16023 W CLINTON Street offers parking.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 W CLINTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have a pool?
No, 16023 W CLINTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 16023 W CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16023 W CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 W CLINTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16023 W CLINTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.

