16011 W Desert Mirage Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

Very Nice 4 Bedroom And 2.5 Bathroom Home, 20 inch Diagonal Installed Tile With Carpet, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Large Family Room With Media Center, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Dining With Built-In Desk Area, Kitchen Granite Counter Tops, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range & Dishwasher, Kitchen Exit Door To Courtyard & Front Porch, Upstairs Laundry Room With Cabinets, Huge Master Bedroom With Private Sitting Room, Exit To Balcony, Master Bathroom Double Sink Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub, Private Water Closet, Walk-In Closet, Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping, 3 Car Split Garage With Opener. Sorry, no pets allowed.