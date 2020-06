Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous house, ready for you to make it your home! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge kitchen, oversized family room. Split floorplan. Plantation shutters! Desert landscaping. Some of the furniture is available to stay. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stays in the home. Lots of upgrades and clean as a whistle!