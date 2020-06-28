All apartments in Surprise
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

15925 W Sunstone Ln

15925 West Sunstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15925 West Sunstone Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in beautiful Sun City Grand retirement community is this cute and cozy fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home with two car garage. Home features an open great room plan with split bedrooms and baths. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances. Small yard and patio area for those cool fall and winter mornings. Home is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, rec centers and lots of fantastic golf courses. Available December 2019 - April 2020. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have any available units?
15925 W Sunstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15925 W Sunstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15925 W Sunstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15925 W Sunstone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15925 W Sunstone Ln offers parking.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have a pool?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15925 W Sunstone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15925 W Sunstone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
