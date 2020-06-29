All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15757 W MERCER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15757 W MERCER Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

15757 W MERCER Lane

15757 W Mercer Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15757 W Mercer Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice curb appeal with 3 car garage and desert landscaping. Enter into formal living and dining rooms. Open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms. Family room has feature wall with entertainment center. Eat-in kitchen has an abundance of maple cabinets, granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, pantry and black appliances. The master has double door entry and private entrance to the patio. The en-suite boasts a double vanity, ta soaking tub with glass block window, seperate shower, walk-in closet and private toilet room. The backyard has a covered patio and a bit of watering will bring back the luscious lawn! Close to schools, parks and the 303 freeway. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
15757 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15757 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 15757 W MERCER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15757 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15757 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15757 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15757 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15757 W MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15757 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 15757 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 15757 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15757 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15757 W MERCER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15757 W MERCER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College