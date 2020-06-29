15757 W MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice curb appeal with 3 car garage and desert landscaping. Enter into formal living and dining rooms. Open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms. Family room has feature wall with entertainment center. Eat-in kitchen has an abundance of maple cabinets, granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, pantry and black appliances. The master has double door entry and private entrance to the patio. The en-suite boasts a double vanity, ta soaking tub with glass block window, seperate shower, walk-in closet and private toilet room. The backyard has a covered patio and a bit of watering will bring back the luscious lawn! Close to schools, parks and the 303 freeway. Call for a showing today!