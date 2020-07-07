15682 W CARMEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Fantastic remodeled home in a great subdivision, close to shopping, dining, schools and freeways. Vaulted ceilings, architectural niches, neutral two tone paint, newer carpet and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen and the baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The back yard oasis completes this package with a beautiful pebble tech pool with a waterfall feature and a BBQ area with a fire pit (grill not included). Pool chemicals and maintenance are included in the rent and a new AC was installed in 2018! Come take a look before this one is gone!