15449 W MAUI Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WONDERFUL THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY TO ENJOY. THE KITCHEN BOASTS A BREAKFAST BAR, AMPLE CABINET SPACE & THE REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. LIVING ROOM FEATURES PLANTATION SHUTTERS. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. WITH EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING YOU CAN'T GO WRONG! THERE IS A $100 NON-REFUNDABLE, ONE TIME ADMINISTRATION FEE. PET DEPOSIT IS $200 PER PET FULLY REFUNDABLE. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT. $25 FEE TO RUN A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK ON EACH OCCUPANT OVER 18 YRS OF AGE WHO IS NOT ONE OF THE PRIMARY APPLICANTS (A OR B)