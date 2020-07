Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

3BD/2,5BA 2 car garage, Two story home, upstairs has tow large bedrooms and a wonderful game room/playroom with walk out balcony and a loft. The master BR is downstairs with a full bath. Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops, white appliances, flat top stove and a breakfast area. There is a large living room and separate formal dining room. N/S exposure. House backs to Paradise lane and there are no homes behind you. You must provide fridge/washer/dryer. NO CATS.