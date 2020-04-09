All apartments in Surprise
14731 N 132ND Court

14731 North 132nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

14731 North 132nd Court, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lessor's pride of ownership!!! This home is a must see! Listing Agent is related to Lessor. This lovely home sits on a cul-de-sac that features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath with a gorgeous eat-in-kitchen which includes a gas range, upgraded cabinetry & pantry. Open great room style floor plan. Large master bedroom, double sinks in master bath with walk-in-closet. Carpet, tile and neutral colors throughout. Nice size covered patio with gas BBQ hook up. Close to park, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and sports complex. Don't miss out on this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14731 N 132ND Court have any available units?
14731 N 132ND Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14731 N 132ND Court have?
Some of 14731 N 132ND Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14731 N 132ND Court currently offering any rent specials?
14731 N 132ND Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14731 N 132ND Court pet-friendly?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court offer parking?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court does not offer parking.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court have a pool?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court does not have a pool.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court have accessible units?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14731 N 132ND Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14731 N 132ND Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14731 N 132ND Court does not have units with air conditioning.
