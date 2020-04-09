14731 N 132ND Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lessor's pride of ownership!!! This home is a must see! Listing Agent is related to Lessor. This lovely home sits on a cul-de-sac that features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath with a gorgeous eat-in-kitchen which includes a gas range, upgraded cabinetry & pantry. Open great room style floor plan. Large master bedroom, double sinks in master bath with walk-in-closet. Carpet, tile and neutral colors throughout. Nice size covered patio with gas BBQ hook up. Close to park, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and sports complex. Don't miss out on this one!!!