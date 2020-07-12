/
roseview
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Roseview, Surprise, AZ
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
14055 N 134th Ln
14055 North 134th Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1412 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely re done with new carpet, new paint, new double door fridge, new dishwasher,
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.
13842 W BOLA Drive
13842 West Bola Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
Darling 3 bed, 2 bath home. Nice use of space and vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. Separate living room and family room, ceiling fans, covered patio, large backyard.
14151 W CALAVAR Road
14151 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom + den and 3 bath home in Sierra Verde. With just over 2500 sq feet you have plenty of room for everyone!! 3 car garage. Open floor plan with separate living and family, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, den downstairs and 3/4 bath.
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
13668 W Ocotillo Ln
13668 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise! Home features dine-in kitchen and family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout.
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.
16252 N 138TH Lane
16252 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Not your typical rental property. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Property was completely remodeled in 2017. Features granite counter tops, 20x20 in tile in the main areas. carpet in the bedrooms. All Appliances included..
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1699 sqft
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.
12721 W VIA CAMILLE --
12721 West via Camille, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1318 sqft
Come check out this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home.Updated bathroom, fresh paint through out.Brand new refrigerator and dishwasher.Updated kitchen cabinet.Hurry this will go fast.
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
13146 W Paintbrush
13146 West Paintbrush Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4076413)
18011 N 134th Drive
18011 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1416 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - Great Sun City West location. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/Den. This home has been freshly painted with new flooring, upgraded vanities and some new furnishings. Nice size lot. (RLNE1974287)
