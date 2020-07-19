All apartments in Surprise
14650 W Watson Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14650 W Watson Ln

14650 West Watson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14650 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fb63b60f8 ----
BEAUTIFUL corner lot home, open floor plan, living room built-ins, covered patio, all white appliances, low maintenance desert landscaping and much more! Kitchen features, all white appliances, pantry, eat-in kitchen all opening up to the living area with a view of your backyard! Master bathroom has double sinks, shower/tub combo, walk-in closet, and ceiling fans! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

2 Car Garage
Built In Microwave
Disposal
Full Master Bathroom
Full Master Bedroom
Inside Laundry
Range Oven/Elec
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet
Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14650 W Watson Ln have any available units?
14650 W Watson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14650 W Watson Ln have?
Some of 14650 W Watson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14650 W Watson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14650 W Watson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14650 W Watson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14650 W Watson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14650 W Watson Ln offers parking.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14650 W Watson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln have a pool?
No, 14650 W Watson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln have accessible units?
No, 14650 W Watson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14650 W Watson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14650 W Watson Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14650 W Watson Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
