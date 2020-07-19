14650 W Watson Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fb63b60f8

BEAUTIFUL corner lot home, open floor plan, living room built-ins, covered patio, all white appliances, low maintenance desert landscaping and much more! Kitchen features, all white appliances, pantry, eat-in kitchen all opening up to the living area with a view of your backyard! Master bathroom has double sinks, shower/tub combo, walk-in closet, and ceiling fans! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*



