14650 W Watson Ln

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL corner lot home, open floor plan, living room built-ins, covered patio, all white appliances, low maintenance desert landscaping and much more! Kitchen features, all white appliances, pantry, eat-in kitchen all opening up to the living area with a view of your backyard! Master bathroom has double sinks, shower/tub combo, walk-in closet, and ceiling fans! Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*
2 Car Garage
Built In Microwave
Disposal
Full Master Bathroom
Full Master Bedroom
Inside Laundry
Range Oven/Elec
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet
Washer And Dryer