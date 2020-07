Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Model Sharp 2 story home in the Cottages at Sierra Verde. Upgraded features include 2 tone interior paint, generous use of tile flooring and like new carpet. Modern horizontal blinds throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Also full size washer and dryer included and is upstairs. Stunning grounds with large grassy courtyards, mature landscaping, play structure for the kids, and beautiful community pool and spa.