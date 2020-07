Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 6-16-20 ! 4 bedroom ,2 bath single level home ! Nearly 2000 sq ft with good size rooms with ceiling fans and dual pane windows! the master suite includes a walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower and separate water closet. Blinds on all the windows. Covered patio,no grass to mow! double garage with opener and pull down attic ladder! Gas stove and water heater! Tile and carpet! Fantastic area with parks and close to shopping !