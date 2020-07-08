12041 N 151st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home features separate living room, large family room separate dining room and den. Open kitchen includes granite counter tops and back splash, island, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Refrigerator can be provided upon request. Ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds in each room. Professionally landscaped backyard with patio cover and extended patio and grass area. Close to schools and restaurants.