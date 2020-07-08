All apartments in Surprise
12041 N 151st Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

12041 N 151st Drive

12041 North 151st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12041 North 151st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home features separate living room, large family room separate dining room and den. Open kitchen includes granite counter tops and back splash, island, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Refrigerator can be provided upon request. Ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds in each room. Professionally landscaped backyard with patio cover and extended patio and grass area. Close to schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

