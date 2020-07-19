All apartments in Surprise
11548 W PRONGHORN Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11548 W PRONGHORN Court

11548 W Pronghorn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11548 W Pronghorn Ct, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GOLF COURSE VIEW! Open floor plan, two bedroom, two bath home located in the Coyote Lakes Subdivision. Nice kitchen & adjoining great room. Large master bedroom with great views of the Golf Course. Master bath has double sinks & separate shower & tub. Easy maintenance backyard, covered patio & two car garage. Community offers a beautiful Golf Course, a clubhouse, tennis courts, a barbecue area, a huge pool, a game area & a quaint cafe plus a close access to shopping, restaurants & the 101 Freeway. IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! Owners will not accept pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

