11548 W PRONGHORN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GOLF COURSE VIEW! Open floor plan, two bedroom, two bath home located in the Coyote Lakes Subdivision. Nice kitchen & adjoining great room. Large master bedroom with great views of the Golf Course. Master bath has double sinks & separate shower & tub. Easy maintenance backyard, covered patio & two car garage. Community offers a beautiful Golf Course, a clubhouse, tennis courts, a barbecue area, a huge pool, a game area & a quaint cafe plus a close access to shopping, restaurants & the 101 Freeway. IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! Owners will not accept pets.