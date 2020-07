Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

UPDATED, NO STEPS, EXPANSIVE MOUNTAIN AND SUNSET VIEWS! This charming cottage is the most elevated and private in Desert Mountain. *Remodeled in 2019 * Kitchen opens to Great Room *New Flooring *Quartz Countertops *Newer Appliances *Crisp White Walls *Panoramic views from Multiple Covered Patios *City Lights. Monthly Rates: June-September $4000, October-May $7000. One Month Minimum. Membership is required to access the amenities of the Desert Mountain Club.