Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive

9792 East Forgotten Hills Drive · (602) 989-3089
Location

9792 East Forgotten Hills Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3067 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3-bedroom suite Lantana model with many upgrades. Home features Marbella stone floors, granite kitchen, surround sound, pebble tec spa, and wonderful mountain views. Wireless internet access. Desert Mountain amenities for members only. This represents a short term furnished lease. Long term and off season rates available. Gas and or electric caps may apply. Monday b4 Thanksgiving - April: 6000mo/1875wk/335nt.May, Oct, Nov to Mon b4 Thanks: 4500mo/1410wk/255nt.June-Sept: 3000mo/940wk/170nt. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have any available units?
9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have?
Some of 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive does offer parking.
Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
