9731 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

VERY HIGH PREMIUM LOT, FEATURING SPECTACULAR SCENIC BOULDERS & PRIVACY. VERIFIED 4158 SF, SINGLE LEVEL, LABLONDE CUSTOM IN THE PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY OF ''THE MONUMENT'' AT TROON NORTH. 4 BDRM, 3.5 BA, FAMILY RM, FORMAL DINING RM, GAME RM, MASTER W/SITTING AREA. 3 BDRMS HAVE OUTSIDE ENTRANCE, RESORT BACKYARD W/SPARKLING POOL/SPA/BUILT-IN BBQ/FIREPIT W/FLAGSTONE DECKING. GAS FP,NEW PAINT AND CARPET, TILE ALL OTHER ROOMS PROPERTY CAN BE PARTIALLY FURNISHED WITH DINING ROOM TAB LE AND CHAIRS, BREAKFAST NOOK TABLE & CHAIRS, FAMILY ROOM SECTIONAL.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

LG. COVERED PORCH/PATIO, SITE & RETAINING WALLS, FLAGSTONE HARDSCAPE DECKING, FIREPIT, BUILT-IN BBQ W/FLAGSTONE ACCENTS, CUSTOM POOL W/OVERFLOW & FLAGSTONE DECKING, BLOCK & WROUGHT IRON FENCING, GARAGE HAS EPOXY SURFACE & BUILT-IN STORAGE.

INTERIOR FEATURES:

UPGRADED FRONT ENTRY DOOR, TALL CEILINGS, UPGRADED TILE & NEW CARPET IN MASTER, LIVING RM. GAS FIREPLACES, BUILT-IN NICHES, BUILT-IN SPEAKER SYSTEM, BULL-NOSE GLASS & DUAL PANE WINDOWS, UPGRADED 42" CABINETS, SOLID CORE DOORS, SECURITY SYSTEM, SKY-LIGHTS, WET BAR W/GRANITE COUNTERS, SEP LAUNDRY RM W/SINK, CABINETRY.

KITCHEN:

CENTER ISLAND W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & 42" UPGRADED CABINETS, SUB ZERO BUILT--IN REFRIG, DUAL OVENS, BREAKFAST NOOK W/RADIAL COFFER CEILING, BREAKFAST BAR, BUILT-IN MINI OFFICE.

MASTER SUITE:

DUAL ENTRY DOORS, TWO WAY GAS FIREPLACE, TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, TWO VANITIES, STONE TILE SHOWER, JETTED TUB, STONE COUNTERS, EXIT DOOR TO FRONT AND BACK, SLIDING GLASS DOOR,

BOULDER VIEWS, VERY LARGE MASTER SUITE.