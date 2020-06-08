All apartments in Scottsdale
9708 E E Via Linda --
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

9708 E E Via Linda --

9708 E Via Linda · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9708 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Tastfully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath overlooking the open grassy common area with hot tub-2 separate private balconies facing south for lots of sunny warm winter sun yet shade in summer-Interior location away from roads-this home features: new wood tile flooring- plantation shutters,a walk in shower and closet in Master suite-vaulted ceilings-inside laundry-open kitchen with pull out pantry,breakfast bar open to dining room and more. A great location in a fun filled resort like gated community with open active Clubhouse w/ planned activities. Fitness center, pilates, masseuse, 5 pools, 6 hot tubs, 7 hard and 2 grass tennis courts, pickelball too. Also free canoe and kayaking rental at Scottsdale Ranch Lake. 1 mile from Baseball Spring training and Casino. A lot to offer for a little price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have any available units?
9708 E E Via Linda -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have?
Some of 9708 E E Via Linda --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 E E Via Linda -- currently offering any rent specials?
9708 E E Via Linda -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 E E Via Linda -- pet-friendly?
No, 9708 E E Via Linda -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- offer parking?
Yes, 9708 E E Via Linda -- offers parking.
Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 E E Via Linda -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have a pool?
Yes, 9708 E E Via Linda -- has a pool.
Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have accessible units?
No, 9708 E E Via Linda -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 E E Via Linda -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 E E Via Linda -- has units with dishwashers.
