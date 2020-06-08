9708 E E Via Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Tastfully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath overlooking the open grassy common area with hot tub-2 separate private balconies facing south for lots of sunny warm winter sun yet shade in summer-Interior location away from roads-this home features: new wood tile flooring- plantation shutters,a walk in shower and closet in Master suite-vaulted ceilings-inside laundry-open kitchen with pull out pantry,breakfast bar open to dining room and more. A great location in a fun filled resort like gated community with open active Clubhouse w/ planned activities. Fitness center, pilates, masseuse, 5 pools, 6 hot tubs, 7 hard and 2 grass tennis courts, pickelball too. Also free canoe and kayaking rental at Scottsdale Ranch Lake. 1 mile from Baseball Spring training and Casino. A lot to offer for a little price!