9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Close to Basis, Mission Montessori, and other private/charter schools * Close to Mayo Clinic, Honor Healthcare Shea * Weekly Basic Landscaping Included * UPDATED Single Story * 3 BR, 3 BA home in prestigious LA TIERRA ESTATES * HUGE lot w/ North/South orientation * LARGE Bedrooms * STEAM Shower in Master * Fresh Paint * New Tile Flooring in Main Living Areas * EAT-IN Kitchen w/Plenty of Cabinet Space * Formal Living/Dining Rooms * HUGE Backyard * RV Gate * No Pool - No Problem! Home is down the street from the McDowell Mtn Ranch Aquatic Center, which boasts an amazing WATER PARK! * No Smoking * Pets with Landlord Approval (No Cats) * ALL prospective tenants 18+ MUST apply,have credit/background checked to be considered