All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue

9647 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9647 East Desert Cove Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Close to Basis, Mission Montessori, and other private/charter schools * Close to Mayo Clinic, Honor Healthcare Shea * Weekly Basic Landscaping Included * UPDATED Single Story * 3 BR, 3 BA home in prestigious LA TIERRA ESTATES * HUGE lot w/ North/South orientation * LARGE Bedrooms * STEAM Shower in Master * Fresh Paint * New Tile Flooring in Main Living Areas * EAT-IN Kitchen w/Plenty of Cabinet Space * Formal Living/Dining Rooms * HUGE Backyard * RV Gate * No Pool - No Problem! Home is down the street from the McDowell Mtn Ranch Aquatic Center, which boasts an amazing WATER PARK! * No Smoking * Pets with Landlord Approval (No Cats) * ALL prospective tenants 18+ MUST apply,have credit/background checked to be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9647 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College