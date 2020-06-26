All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:36 AM

9571 E NITTANY Drive

9571 East Nittany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9571 East Nittany Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly desirable Ironwood Village home in North Scottsdale. 2 story home with custom renovations including a gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas range and updated stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Wood flooring and updated lighting. Beautiful mountain views from private master bedroom terrace. Views of Camelback Mountain from master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings. Large pool with spacious backyard. Pool maintenance service included. Lush landscaping with complete privacy. Wonderful school districts with easy access to highways and nearby shopping. Ironwood Park and tennis court within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have any available units?
9571 E NITTANY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have?
Some of 9571 E NITTANY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9571 E NITTANY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9571 E NITTANY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9571 E NITTANY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9571 E NITTANY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9571 E NITTANY Drive offers parking.
Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9571 E NITTANY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9571 E NITTANY Drive has a pool.
Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have accessible units?
No, 9571 E NITTANY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9571 E NITTANY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9571 E NITTANY Drive has units with dishwashers.
