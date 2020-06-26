9571 E NITTANY Drive

9571 East Nittany Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Ironwood Village
Highly desirable Ironwood Village home in North Scottsdale. 2 story home with custom renovations including a gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas range and updated stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Wood flooring and updated lighting. Beautiful mountain views from private master bedroom terrace. Views of Camelback Mountain from master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings. Large pool with spacious backyard. Pool maintenance service included. Lush landscaping with complete privacy. Wonderful school districts with easy access to highways and nearby shopping. Ironwood Park and tennis court within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
