9571 E NITTANY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Highly desirable Ironwood Village home in North Scottsdale. 2 story home with custom renovations including a gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas range and updated stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Wood flooring and updated lighting. Beautiful mountain views from private master bedroom terrace. Views of Camelback Mountain from master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings. Large pool with spacious backyard. Pool maintenance service included. Lush landscaping with complete privacy. Wonderful school districts with easy access to highways and nearby shopping. Ironwood Park and tennis court within walking distance.