955 N 87TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move-in 3/1. Great cul-de-sac 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extended driveway & 2 car garage in the Trails at Scottsdale close to 101, ASU, Old-Town Scottsdale and casino. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, family room & hall. Samsung french door refrigerator, glass top range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and HE washer/dryer. Breakfast bar. Separate living room, dining room and family room. Master bedroom large walk-in closet. Relax in the atrium w/fountain or covered patio. Low maintenance front and backyard. Windows and patio door have roll-down metal security shades. $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy.