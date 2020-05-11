All apartments in Scottsdale
955 N 87TH Street

955 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
Available for move-in 3/1. Great cul-de-sac 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extended driveway & 2 car garage in the Trails at Scottsdale close to 101, ASU, Old-Town Scottsdale and casino. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, family room & hall. Samsung french door refrigerator, glass top range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and HE washer/dryer. Breakfast bar. Separate living room, dining room and family room. Master bedroom large walk-in closet. Relax in the atrium w/fountain or covered patio. Low maintenance front and backyard. Windows and patio door have roll-down metal security shades. $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Does 955 N 87TH Street have any available units?
955 N 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 N 87TH Street have?
Some of 955 N 87TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 N 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 N 87TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 N 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 955 N 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 955 N 87TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 955 N 87TH Street does offer parking.
Does 955 N 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 N 87TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 N 87TH Street have a pool?
No, 955 N 87TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 N 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 955 N 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 N 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 N 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
