All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9450 N 95TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9450 N 95TH Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

9450 N 95TH Street

9450 North 95th Street · (480) 628-6576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9450 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. End Unit backing to greenbelt area. Large wrap around patio. Close to heated pool and spa. Unit features two large bedrooms. King bed in Master and twins in guest bedroom. Sunny breakfast nook. Full size washer dryer in unit. Fireplace in living room and formal Dining room. This unit features a new kitchen with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, track lighting and a full size stack washer dryer. No steps. Complex features heated pools and spas, lighted tennis courts, internal walking paths and large open green spaces. Close to the 101 freeway, Scottsdale library and shopping. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS Prices vary based on length of stay and time of year . Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 N 95TH Street have any available units?
9450 N 95TH Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9450 N 95TH Street have?
Some of 9450 N 95TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 N 95TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9450 N 95TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 N 95TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9450 N 95TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9450 N 95TH Street offer parking?
No, 9450 N 95TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9450 N 95TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9450 N 95TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 N 95TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9450 N 95TH Street has a pool.
Does 9450 N 95TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9450 N 95TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 N 95TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9450 N 95TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9450 N 95TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity