9450 N 95TH Street

Beautiful remodeled Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. End Unit backing to greenbelt area. Large wrap around patio. Close to heated pool and spa. Unit features two large bedrooms. King bed in Master and twins in guest bedroom. Sunny breakfast nook. Full size washer dryer in unit. Fireplace in living room and formal Dining room. This unit features a new kitchen with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, track lighting and a full size stack washer dryer. No steps. Complex features heated pools and spas, lighted tennis courts, internal walking paths and large open green spaces. Close to the 101 freeway, Scottsdale library and shopping. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS Prices vary based on length of stay and time of year . Call for details