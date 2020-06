Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Amazing 2BR/2BA FURNISHED condo in Aventura Scottsdale, both bedrooms have walk in closets, master with its own exit to balcony. Aventura Community features lots of great amenities including clubhouse with pool table, fireplace & bar, fitness room, 3 pools, spa, tennis court, greenbelt areas and more! Close to Loop 101 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment, spring training and so much more!