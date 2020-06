9439 E. Yucca St

Amenities

5 BEDROOM HOME IN SCOTTSDALE WITH POOL A - STUNNING FLOORPLAN WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN THE HEART OF NORTH SCOTTSDALE ON A CULDESAC STREET. FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND TILE/HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT (NO CARPET). FORMAL ENTRY, LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM AND FORMAL LIVING/SITTING ROOM. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE AND FIREPLACE ADJACENT TO BREAKFAST NOOK AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINET STORAGE W/ PLANT SHELVES, LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND, GAS COOKTOP, BUILT IN FRIDGE AND WALL OVEN, NEW DISHWASHER AND WALK IN PANTRY.. BUILT IN BAR. ONE WING OF HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH JACK & JILL BATH. ONE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE EXIT TO YARD. 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND MASTER SUITE WITH SPLIT FLOORPLAN. 5TH BEDROOM HAS BUILT IN BOOKCASES FOR BEDROOM OR OFFICE/DEN ALSO WITH JACK & JILL BATH. DOUBLE DOORS TO MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND COZY FIREPLACE WITH SEPARATE EXIT TO YARD AND VIEW WINDOWS OVERLOOKING YARD. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE VANITY SINKS, JETTED GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE GLASS SHOWER. HUGE MASTER CLOSET WITH BUILT IN CLOSET SYSTEM. SKYLIGHTS AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. TONS OF STORAGE. 3 CAR GARAGE WITH SEPARATE STORAGE CLOSET AND BUILT IN SHELVING. THIS HOME IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE COVERED PATIO, GRASS BACKYARD WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND ELEVATED GAZEBO ADJACENT TO SPARKING PEBBLE TEC PLAY POOL WITH POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. CLOSE TO BIKE/WALKING PATHS, HORSE TRAILS AND FINE SHOPPING/DINING. MINUTES TO 101 FWY AND TOP RATED SCOTTSDALE SCHOOLS AS WELL AS THE WORLD RENOWNED SHEA MEDICAL CAMPUS. POOL IS NOT FENCED/POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT TO SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE UPON MOVE IN.



(RLNE4687807)