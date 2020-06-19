9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Executive Fully Furnished Gorgeous Rental in North Scottsdale's gated Sera Brisa community ** Available for immediate occupancy ** Situated on a corner lot on quiet cul-de-sac street, and less than 2-3 minutes to the 101 Frwy ** Only 2-10 minutes from various North Scottsdale shopping, dining, & entertainment ** Enter the home through a beautiful courtyard offering trellis with hanging lights, misting system, water feature, stone accents, gas fireplace, and lush landscape ** Popular greatroom floorplan including gourmet kitchen opens to the amazing backyard, great for entertaining ** A large master suite features sitting area, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, and large custom walk-in closet ** Also in the main home is an office that opens to the courtyard, a powder room, and a guest