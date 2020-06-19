All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

9436 East Desert Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9436 East Desert Village Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Executive Fully Furnished Gorgeous Rental in North Scottsdale's gated Sera Brisa community ** Available for immediate occupancy ** Situated on a corner lot on quiet cul-de-sac street, and less than 2-3 minutes to the 101 Frwy ** Only 2-10 minutes from various North Scottsdale shopping, dining, & entertainment ** Enter the home through a beautiful courtyard offering trellis with hanging lights, misting system, water feature, stone accents, gas fireplace, and lush landscape ** Popular greatroom floorplan including gourmet kitchen opens to the amazing backyard, great for entertaining ** A large master suite features sitting area, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, and large custom walk-in closet ** Also in the main home is an office that opens to the courtyard, a powder room, and a guest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have any available units?
9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have?
Some of 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9436 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
