9426 E CAVALRY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

NOW AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2019-MARCH 2020...all or part of the term. Mountain, golf course and sunset views to die for from this resort style back yard, complete with heated pool, spa, fireplace and built-in BBQ. Great room floor plan featuring three bedrooms and two baths. Legend Trail golf course is an award winning public course. The community features a club house, full workout facility, pools and social activities. A short drive to the town of Cave Creek, restaurants, shopping, hiking and other area attractions. Fully furnished and equipped, just bring your suitcase!