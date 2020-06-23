All apartments in Scottsdale
9426 E CAVALRY Drive

9426 East Cavalry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9426 East Cavalry Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
NOW AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2019-MARCH 2020...all or part of the term. Mountain, golf course and sunset views to die for from this resort style back yard, complete with heated pool, spa, fireplace and built-in BBQ. Great room floor plan featuring three bedrooms and two baths. Legend Trail golf course is an award winning public course. The community features a club house, full workout facility, pools and social activities. A short drive to the town of Cave Creek, restaurants, shopping, hiking and other area attractions. Fully furnished and equipped, just bring your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have any available units?
9426 E CAVALRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have?
Some of 9426 E CAVALRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 E CAVALRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9426 E CAVALRY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 E CAVALRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive does offer parking.
Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive has a pool.
Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 E CAVALRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9426 E CAVALRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
