9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony

Beautiful horse property - Approximately 1900 squ. ft. with 3 bedroom and 2 bath apartment that attaches to a gorgeous 8 stall barn. Beautiful city and mountain views from 2nd floor apartment. A balcony looks out over the horse stalls from your living quarters! Boarding horses is additional - you can feed and maintain your horses or you can have them fed and cared for. The facility has an 8 stall main Barn, 6 stall shed row barn, outside stalls, large turn outs and 2 Large arena's. This property is Located in a very upscale area of Scottsdale. Utilities included.