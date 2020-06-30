All apartments in Scottsdale
9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr
9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr

9413 East Mariposa Grande Drive
Location

9413 East Mariposa Grande Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful horse property - Approximately 1900 squ. ft. with 3 bedroom and 2 bath apartment that attaches to a gorgeous 8 stall barn. Beautiful city and mountain views from 2nd floor apartment. A balcony looks out over the horse stalls from your living quarters! Boarding horses is additional - you can feed and maintain your horses or you can have them fed and cared for. The facility has an 8 stall main Barn, 6 stall shed row barn, outside stalls, large turn outs and 2 Large arena's. This property is Located in a very upscale area of Scottsdale. Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have any available units?
9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have?
Some of 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr offer parking?
No, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have a pool?
No, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have accessible units?
No, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 E Mariposa Grande Dr has units with dishwashers.

