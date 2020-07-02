All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

9411 East Happy Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

9411 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WELCOME TO YOUR DESERT RESORT PARADISE. Minutes from everything you need, but enjoy your privacy on 4.23 acres of Sonoran Desert with NO HOA. Multiple Saguaros, Endless views of Pinnacle Peak and the McDowell Mountains as well as City light views from Mesa to South Mountain can be seen from your back patio as well as the second story view deck. Relax by the newly renovated heated pool and spa and enjoy spectacular . Bring your cars and toys! Extended Length 2 Car Garage with climate controlled shop in addition to a standard 2 car garage. Large Master Suite with access to the patio and office large enough to be a bedroom on the ground floor. Two additional guest rooms with ensuite baths, a loft currently being used as a Work Out area and a hobby room with closets completes the upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.

