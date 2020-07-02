9411 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

WELCOME TO YOUR DESERT RESORT PARADISE. Minutes from everything you need, but enjoy your privacy on 4.23 acres of Sonoran Desert with NO HOA. Multiple Saguaros, Endless views of Pinnacle Peak and the McDowell Mountains as well as City light views from Mesa to South Mountain can be seen from your back patio as well as the second story view deck. Relax by the newly renovated heated pool and spa and enjoy spectacular . Bring your cars and toys! Extended Length 2 Car Garage with climate controlled shop in addition to a standard 2 car garage. Large Master Suite with access to the patio and office large enough to be a bedroom on the ground floor. Two additional guest rooms with ensuite baths, a loft currently being used as a Work Out area and a hobby room with closets completes the upstairs.