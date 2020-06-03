9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Private gate opens to expansive paver drive leading to porte-cochere with massive fountain. Custom wrought iron and glass double front door opens to stunning great room with disappearing wall of glass leading to huge patio, pool, outdoor kitchen, and stone fireplace. House features wet bar, stone fireplace in great room, family room, large dining area, huge kitchen with Dakor wall ovens, warming drawer, two dishwashers, prep sink with disposal, and oversized double door refrigerator. Two ensuite bedrooms downstairs, two ensuite bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat includes scraped wide plank wood flooring, large sitting room, separate sleeping room, grand multi-head walk-in shower with dramatic glass mosaic tile, huge jetted tub, large separate his & her sinks, and a closet big enough for any wardrobe. Downstairs powder room features dramatic red Venetian plaster, Large wine cellar is located just off the great room, with a lovely tasting room which looks out into the back yard. Huge fenced sport court can be used for basketball, pickleball, or roller hockey. South facing lot takes advantage of lovely sunset colors, and fabulous city light views abound on the huge observation deck above the covered patio. Perfect corporate retreat or executive rental for a relocation or temporary assignment. Just completely furnished with sumptuous upholstered sofas, chairs and beautiful bedroom sets. Master has four separate seating areas, including a large sitting room with sofa, chair and flat screen, desk and chair with ottoman, two comfy chairs in the sleeping area, and an open space perfect for a massage or yoga practice. Great room contains two large sofas, chairs, tables, lamps and books for reading, plus a large TV. Dining Room seats nine and Family Room is just beside the kitchen with a large TV, leather sofa and two leather chairs. Second master suite has a beautiful King bed with large TV and ensuite bath with large walk in shower, and beautiful granite counters. Additional guest bedroom downstairs has Queen bed, ensuite bath with beautifully tiled shower and more granite. Upstairs the loft has been appointed with two large chairs and more books for reading. One of the two guest rooms has a Queen bed, large TV, and desk and chair, while the ensuite bath features a new steam shower and separate walk-in shower, sink and toilet. The second guest room upstairs has two twin beds, and is just steps from the large guest bath, with its luxurious claw foot tub and snail shower with multiple heads and beautiful glass mosaic tile. The outdoor space has a large upholstered multi-sectional seating area and several lounging chairs.