All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

9389 E via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9389 E via Del Sol, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Private gate opens to expansive paver drive leading to porte-cochere with massive fountain. Custom wrought iron and glass double front door opens to stunning great room with disappearing wall of glass leading to huge patio, pool, outdoor kitchen, and stone fireplace. House features wet bar, stone fireplace in great room, family room, large dining area, huge kitchen with Dakor wall ovens, warming drawer, two dishwashers, prep sink with disposal, and oversized double door refrigerator. Two ensuite bedrooms downstairs, two ensuite bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat includes scraped wide plank wood flooring, large sitting room, separate sleeping room, grand multi-head walk-in shower with dramatic glass mosaic tile, huge jetted tub, large separate his & her sinks, and a closet big enough for any wardrobe. Downstairs powder room features dramatic red Venetian plaster, Large wine cellar is located just off the great room, with a lovely tasting room which looks out into the back yard. Huge fenced sport court can be used for basketball, pickleball, or roller hockey. South facing lot takes advantage of lovely sunset colors, and fabulous city light views abound on the huge observation deck above the covered patio. Perfect corporate retreat or executive rental for a relocation or temporary assignment. Just completely furnished with sumptuous upholstered sofas, chairs and beautiful bedroom sets. Master has four separate seating areas, including a large sitting room with sofa, chair and flat screen, desk and chair with ottoman, two comfy chairs in the sleeping area, and an open space perfect for a massage or yoga practice. Great room contains two large sofas, chairs, tables, lamps and books for reading, plus a large TV. Dining Room seats nine and Family Room is just beside the kitchen with a large TV, leather sofa and two leather chairs. Second master suite has a beautiful King bed with large TV and ensuite bath with large walk in shower, and beautiful granite counters. Additional guest bedroom downstairs has Queen bed, ensuite bath with beautifully tiled shower and more granite. Upstairs the loft has been appointed with two large chairs and more books for reading. One of the two guest rooms has a Queen bed, large TV, and desk and chair, while the ensuite bath features a new steam shower and separate walk-in shower, sink and toilet. The second guest room upstairs has two twin beds, and is just steps from the large guest bath, with its luxurious claw foot tub and snail shower with multiple heads and beautiful glass mosaic tile. The outdoor space has a large upholstered multi-sectional seating area and several lounging chairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does offer parking.
Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9389 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College