9389 E MAPLE Drive

This beautiful 5BR/3BA desirable home is located in Ironwood Village, North Scottsdale. Easy access to freeway and shopping. Minutes from Scottsdale Quarters & Desert Ridge Mall! Home was updated with new granite counter tops in the kitchen, fantastic open floor plan connecting the living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and the family room. The home offers a spacious family room with views of a private park-like back yard and a sparkling pool. The sizeable living room comes with high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large sized master bedroom comes with over-sized tub and separate shower with a large walk-in closet. The lower floor is fully tiled. The upper floor is covered with luxury earth-tone carpet. Move -in Ready