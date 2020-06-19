All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9389 E MAPLE Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:24 AM

9389 E MAPLE Drive

9389 East Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9389 East Maple Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful 5BR/3BA desirable home is located in Ironwood Village, North Scottsdale. Easy access to freeway and shopping. Minutes from Scottsdale Quarters & Desert Ridge Mall! Home was updated with new granite counter tops in the kitchen, fantastic open floor plan connecting the living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and the family room. The home offers a spacious family room with views of a private park-like back yard and a sparkling pool. The sizeable living room comes with high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large sized master bedroom comes with over-sized tub and separate shower with a large walk-in closet. The lower floor is fully tiled. The upper floor is covered with luxury earth-tone carpet. Move -in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have any available units?
9389 E MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 9389 E MAPLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9389 E MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9389 E MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9389 E MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9389 E MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9389 E MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9389 E MAPLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9389 E MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9389 E MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9389 E MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9389 E MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

